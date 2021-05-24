FG declares Monday work-free for the Armed Forces in honour of late COAS

According to the reports, President Buhari has approved Monday, May 24, as a work-free day for members of the Armed Forces.
This is according to Bashir Ahmad, PA to the President on New Media, the holiday is to honor the late Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Ibrahim Attahiru, and other military officers who died in last Friday’s air crash in Kaduna.
Bashir added that the President has also ordered that the National flag be flown at half-mast in all public buildings from Monday, May 24 to Wednesday, May 26.
”President @MBuhari has approved a work-free day for members of the Armed Forces on Monday, May 24, 2021, to honor the memory and services of the late Chief of Army Staff, and other military officers, who lost their lives in an unfortunate plane crash on Friday;
To honour the memory and services of the late Chief of Army Staff and other officers, President @MBuhari has authorized that the National Flag should be flown at half-mast in all public buildings, facilities and official residences with effect from 24th to 26th May, 2021
