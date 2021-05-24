TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Actress, Caroline Danjuma sends pulses racing as she shows off…

Actress, Nuella Njubigbo allegedly walks out of her abusive…

Don Jazzy, D’banj & Wande Coal perform at Rapper Ikechukwu’s…

Actress, Mercy Johnson mourns her mother

For the umpteenth time, actor, Bolanle Ninalowo brags about his…

General Ibrahim Attahiru’s last message to officers before his…

Friends mourn newly married NAF pilot who died in a plane crash…

‘I want to create time for marriage’ – Actress, Ebere Nwizu

Rosy Meurer under fire for sharing a photo that portrayed her…

FG declares Monday work-free for the Armed Forces in honour of late COAS

News
By Olumide
President Buhari orders 4,000 coronavirus tests daily

According to the reports, President Buhari has approved Monday, May 24, as a work-free day for members of the Armed Forces.

This is according to Bashir Ahmad, PA to the President on New Media, the holiday is to honor the late Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Ibrahim Attahiru, and other military officers who died in last Friday’s air crash in Kaduna.

Bashir added that the President has also ordered that the National flag be flown at half-mast in all public buildings from Monday, May 24 to Wednesday, May 26.

READ ALSO

Remains Of COAS Attahiru, Others Arrive National Mosque

General Ibrahim Attahiru’s last message to officers before…

”President @MBuhari  has approved a work-free day for members of the Armed Forces on Monday, May 24, 2021, to honor the memory and services of the late Chief of Army Staff, and other military officers, who lost their lives in an unfortunate plane crash on Friday;

To honour the memory and services of the late Chief of Army Staff and other officers, President @MBuhari  has authorized that the National Flag should be flown at half-mast in all public buildings, facilities and official residences with effect from 24th to 26th May, 2021

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Actress, Caroline Danjuma sends pulses racing as she shows off hot body while…

Actress, Nuella Njubigbo allegedly walks out of her abusive marriage with Tchidi…

Don Jazzy, D’banj & Wande Coal perform at Rapper Ikechukwu’s wedding…

Actress, Mercy Johnson mourns her mother

For the umpteenth time, actor, Bolanle Ninalowo brags about his wife

General Ibrahim Attahiru’s last message to officers before his death

Friends mourn newly married NAF pilot who died in a plane crash with Chief of…

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

The Weeknd wins big at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards (Full list)

Heavenly Father, where was I when you were dashing women big bum? –…

Lady narrates how her neighbor’s live-in girlfriend got married without…

Bunch of Hypocrites’ – Rosy Meurer fires back at critics after she was bashed…

Money is good – Reactions as DJ Cuppy watches Monaco Grand Prix from…

FG declares Monday work-free for the Armed Forces in honour of late COAS

Rosy Meurer under fire for sharing a photo that portrayed her fellow women in a…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More