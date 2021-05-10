FG declares Wednesday & Thursday public holidays to mark Eidl-Fitr

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By Olumide
Osun State's Aregbesola Rauf

The Federal Government has declared Wednesday 12th and Thursday 13th May, 2021 as Public Holidays to mark this year’s Eidul-Fitr celebration.

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, while making the declaration on behalf of the FG today in Abuja, congratulated the Muslim faithful on this occasion and called on all Nigerians, at home and abroad to use the period of this year’s Eidul-Fitr celebration to pray for peace, stability and economic transformation in the land.

Aregbesola who believes that development cannot thrive in a rancorous atmosphere, urged all Nigerians to be law-abiding and embrace the spirit of love, self-discipline, kindness and tolerance, as taught by the Holy Prophet Mohammed (Peace Be Upon Him). He also called on all security agencies in the country to be more courageous and patriotic to surmount the ongoing battle against resurging insecurity and activities of criminal elements in Nigeria.

He assured that the resolve of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to end the scourge of crime and criminality in the country and restore peace to every nook and cranny of Nigeria was sacrosanct.

“This administration will not be deterred in its efforts, until every Nigerian and resident of the country, is free to move around without fear of any threat to his/her life and property. We are therefore putting necessary measures and strategies in place to strengthen the stability of the country as well as ensuring economic prosperity of our dear nation,” he emphasised.

The Minister wishes all Muslims a happy and peaceful Eidul-Fitr celebration.

