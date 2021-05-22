For the umpteenth time, actor, Bolanle Ninalowo brags about his wife

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat
Bolanle Ninalowo wife
Bolanle Ninalowo wife

For the umpteenth time, Actor, Bolanle Ninalowo has taken to Instagram again to brag about his wife and mother of two kids.

According to Ninalowo, the best two things he has is his wife and God.

Sharing a photo with his wife, the 41-year-old wrote;

“God & A Good Wife … The 2 best things a man will ever have”

Reacting to this;

@nawtymag wrote “He almost lost this woman then when he came out to say things about her…now they are couple goals”

@cruisetertainment wrote “After chopping all the ladies puna for industry , come serve em his wife as breakfast”

@sir_eltee wrote “That’s true. If you marry a good woman, you’ll be happy. If you marry a bad woman, you’ll become a philosopher that will be disturbing us on IG.”

 

 

Via Instagram
Leave a Reply

