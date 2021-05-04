Forever young – Genevieve Nnaji blesses fans and followers with new photos a day after 42nd birthday

Veteran actress, Genevieve Nnaji has blessed her fans and followers on social media with new photos of her.

Genevieve Nnaji took to her Twitter handle on Tuesday evening to share new photos a day after she clocked 42 years old.

Following the post, her fans and followers took to the comment section as many hailed her for her beauty with many saying she wants to remain ‘Young Forever.’

Genevieve is one of the most respected female actresses in Nigeria as well as outside the country.

She has acted in numerous Nigerian movies and her most recent movie is ‘Lion Heart.’

