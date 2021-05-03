Fuji singer, Pasuma celebrates ex-lover, actress, Ronke Odusanya on her birthday

Famous Fuji singer, Pasuma on Instagram penned down a lovely birthday message to his ex-lover, actress, Ronke Odusanya.

Recall that Pasuma and Ronke were lovers for a while after which the love birds broke up and went their separate ways.

In the birthday message, Pasuma mentioned that the mother of one is his person for life and his god.

In his words;

“HBD Abike Mum Fife, My Person 4life Igba Odun iseju kan niiii oooo lagbara olohun oba, Enjoy yhur day Oluwa miii”

Ronke replied with “Thank you …. Amen”

Reacting to this;

@purity_fabrics wrote “The caption is plenty”

@iamchefwale wrote “Iyawo wa”

@fatima_akintola wrote “How i wish you married her @officialpasuma , happy birthday more blessings insha Allah @ronkeodusanya”

@sisi_mi_2020 wrote “Happy birthday to you oluwa paso”