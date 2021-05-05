Fuji singer, Pasuma celebrates Waka singer, Salawa as she clocks 60 years

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Popular Nigerian Waka singer, Salawa Abeni is celebrating her 60th birthday today and sensational Fuji singer, Pasuma has specially celebrated the singer on his Instagram page.

According to Pasuma, Queen Salawa Abeni is a mother to him and she is the most powerful female musician worth looking up to.

Sharing a photo of Salawa, Pasuwa wrote;

“Happy 60th Birthday to the most powerful existing Wala Queen and the longest female musician in Nigeria… my mother and career adviser, God bless your new age Maami @officialsalawaabeni LLNP Maaaaaa”

This comes after Salawa took to Instagram to appreciate Pasuma for paying her a surprise visit a day before her birthday.

Salawa wrote;

“Surprise!!! pre-birthday visit from my darling brother @officialpasuma Jibola oku aponle mi ooo. Thank you very much!”

Via Instagram
