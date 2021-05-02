Funke Akindele shares her ‘soap’ secret (Video)

Since the ‘cut soap’ slang went viral social media, it has become a popular demand for Nigerians to ask anyone they see successful to ‘cut soap’ for them to be successful too.

For those who don’t know, to ‘cut soap’ for someone means to share the secret to one’s success or give tips to be successful.

Well, in a recent video shared by Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele via her Instagram account, fellow actress Jumoke Odetola could be seen asking Funke to cut soap for her.

Jumoke Otedola said, ‘aunty Funke cut soap fo us.’ The mother of twins responded by saying it is Psalm 191.

Funke Akindele also revealed that Jumoke has joined the Jenifa’s diary crew.