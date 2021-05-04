Gbangbola claims Don Jazzy is a demon, says he won’t be surprised if Nigerian musicians have a contract with the devil

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


EntertainmentSocial Media drama
By Olumide

Politician, Seyi Gbangola in a recent statement has revealed he won’t be surprised if Nigerian artiste have a contract with the devil to lure souls into his kingdom.

He made this known in a post he shared on his IG account while making particular reference to singer, Rema’s song, Booty Bounce, which he found too obscene for a 20-year-old singer.

He went on to slam Don Jazzy for producing the song.

Read his post below

”I know a lot of you don’t like to see posts like this. I’m not worried about you. But maybe there’s someone out there that needs to see this. For the rest of you, you can ignore. I no dey follow you argue!

I’m only concerned for the decaying morals most of you seem to be shinning teeth about.

Because i kukuma no dey fear you. I mean I’m not even saying the world can be perfect in terms of morals. I’m saying today there is a huge dive in the trajectory of moral standards. And every one acts like it’s okay. Like wtf mehn!

My problem is many of you will not accept this behaviours from your own kids or relatives, but if it is someone else’s, it’s fine? That’s hypocrisy with a sprinkle of witchcraft.

Astargfirullah!”

