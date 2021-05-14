God has been faithful – BBNaija’s Kaisha recounts days she used to pray for the things she now has

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By Olumide
kaisha-gift

Big Brother Naija lockdown housemate, Kaisha Umaru who is popularly known simply as Kaisha has taken time out to recount some of her experience.

Kaisha in a statement she shared via her Twitter handle revealed that there was a time in her life when she used to pray for everything she now has.

Like other BBNaija housemates after the show, Kaisha has become a reality star with a number of endorsement deals to her name which has helped her move to another level.

Kaisha in a tweet via her handle wrote, ”Just remembering those days I prayed for the things I have now, a car owner, house owner, stable business and many more.
Abeg God has been so faithful I can’t even thank him enough.”

See her tweet below;

