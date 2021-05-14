God has been faithful – BBNaija’s Kaisha recounts days she used to pray for the things she now has

Big Brother Naija lockdown housemate, Kaisha Umaru who is popularly known simply as Kaisha has taken time out to recount some of her experience.
Kaisha in a statement she shared via her Twitter handle revealed that there was a time in her life when she used to pray for everything she now has.
Like other BBNaija housemates after the show, Kaisha has become a reality star with a number of endorsement deals to her name which has helped her move to another level.
Kaisha in a tweet via her handle wrote, ”Just remembering those days I prayed for the things I have now, a car owner, house owner, stable business and many more.
Abeg God has been so faithful I can’t even thank him enough.”
See her tweet below;
— Kaisha Umaru (@kaishaofficial_) May 14, 2021
