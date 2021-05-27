Gov, Baba Jide Sanwo-Olu celebrates children’s day with a heartwarming message

Nollywood actress, Gov, Baba Jide Sanwo-Olu has taken to Instagram to celebrate children’s day with a heartwarming message.

According to the governor, children should be nurtured, loved and cared for because they are the future’s heritage.

In his words;

“The best way to view the world is through the eyes of a child. Their curiosity, creativity and fearlessness is second to none. They should be nurtured to build a new bold and empathetic world. We have a duty to love and care for them. They are our heritage. They have been good sports, adapting to our ever-changing world, different from what they’re used to … Therefore, to you our dear Children, we thank you. And as we celebrate this day of innocence and joy, Happy Children’s Day to all the amazing our children.”