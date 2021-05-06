Gov. Babajide Sanwo-olu mourns with Pastor Adeboye over the death of his son, Dare

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Kafayat

Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu has taken to Instagram to mourn with G.O Redeem church, Pastor Adeboye over the death of his son, Dare.

Recall that during the early hours of today, the news about the death of pastor Dare broke the internet. According to reports, Pastor Dee as he is fondly called died in his sleep at the age of 42.

Jide Sanwo-Olu wrote on Instagram;

My heartfelt condolence to the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye and his wife, Pastor Folu Adeboye, on the death of their beloved son, Pastor Dare Adeboye.

No doubt the death of a loved one is usually painful as it is irreparable, but we must always take solace in God especially if the deceased lived a good life, just like the late pastor Dare Adeboye.

The pastoral and wise counsel of Pastor D as he was fondly called, will be sorely missed by his family and the entire members of RCCG, especially in Eket, Akwa Ibom, where he played active roles as a cleric before he passed on.

I sympathise with Pastor Enoch Adeboye, his wife, siblings and widow of the deceased and the entire members of RCCG. I pray God grants the late Pastor Dare Adeboye eternal rest and grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. Amen.”

