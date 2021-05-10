Groom shows off what he gave his in-laws for traditional wedding in Enugu (Photo )

When it comes to a groom showing love to a bride, one of the best moment to do this is during the wedding ceremony.

In a latest report, a groom from Benue state, Prince Aondona Ornguga has taken to social media to show off the livestock he presented to his wife’s family during their traditional wedding held in Enugu.

Prince Aondona Ornguga posted photos of the cow, two goats, a pig and said that the chickens were on fire so he couldn’t capture them.

Sharing the photos on Facebook, he wrote;

“My in-law’s deserve more than this.

I nyam mom kpa i ban ga.

Hastings Uhia the chickens you saw me with is on fire now so i couldn’t capture them.

See the photo below;