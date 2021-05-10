TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

It is well- Pastor Adeboye speaks on son’s death

Murdered Akwa Ibom job-seeker, Ini Umoren, emerges one of the top…

Davido announces his ‘virtual’ talent hunt show,…

Stop That – Davido Spanks Daughter Hailey At Birthday Party…

Etinosa Idemudia’s marriage crashes barely six months after…

May Dare Adeboye rest in peace – Sunday Igboho makes u-turn

‘She sneaks out of the room in the middle of the…

Actress, Lizzy Anjorin opens up on why she almost aborted her…

‘Why i don’t beat my son’ – Linda Ikeji…

Groom shows off what he gave his in-laws for traditional wedding in Enugu (Photo )

Social Media drama
By Olumide

When it comes to a groom showing love to a bride, one of the best moment to do this is during the wedding ceremony.

In a latest report, a groom from Benue state, Prince Aondona Ornguga has taken to social media to show off the livestock he presented to his wife’s family during their traditional wedding held in Enugu.

Prince Aondona Ornguga posted photos of the cow, two goats, a pig and said that the chickens were on fire so he couldn’t capture them.

READ ALSO

Drama as Bridesmaid’s breast takes centre stage,…

Stressed groom runs away from his wedding to rest at a…

Sharing the photos on Facebook, he wrote;

“My in-law’s deserve more than this.

I nyam mom kpa i ban ga.

Hastings Uhia the chickens you saw me with is on fire now so i couldn’t capture them.

See the photo below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

It is well- Pastor Adeboye speaks on son’s death

Murdered Akwa Ibom job-seeker, Ini Umoren, emerges one of the top in her…

Davido announces his ‘virtual’ talent hunt show, winner to get N4.8M…

Stop That – Davido Spanks Daughter Hailey At Birthday Party After He…

Etinosa Idemudia’s marriage crashes barely six months after secret wedding

May Dare Adeboye rest in peace – Sunday Igboho makes u-turn

‘She sneaks out of the room in the middle of the night’ –…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

I am a grown woman, I can do whatever I want – Erica says as she shares…

Groom shows off what he gave his in-laws for traditional wedding in Enugu (Photo…

FG declares Wednesday & Thursday public holidays to mark Eidl-Fitr

Laycon demands for the whereabout of the young man who was beaten for voting for…

Mixed reactions as lady flaunts her husband and her boyfriend in the same photo

Lady discovers that her late father is not dead after seeing him in a recent…

‘She sneaks out of the room in the middle of the night’ –…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More