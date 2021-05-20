Halima Abubakar gives thanks to God as she shares the story of how she was frustrated 10 years ago

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San

Halima Abubakar, a Nollywood actress, has expressed gratitude to God as she reflected on some of the events in her life a decade ago

The actress posted epic throwback pictures of herself when she first visited London, Dubai, South Africa, and Germany on her Instagram page.

Halima remembered how Stella Damiko Korkus, a Nigerian journalist, humiliated her and made a joke of her on her first trip outside of Nigeria.

SDK was all over her, according to the star, who also claims that her hairstyle has always been on point. She wrote

Massive gratitude to God
London,Dubai,SA,Germany ,tbt 10years
And was my first trip in this pictures
Stella dimoko @officialstelladimokokorkus
yab me tire as jjc
chai 10years Stella go frustrate you ni
Stella was on my neck.on my boobs &Back
I miss you small Mrs dimoko
My hairs has always been dope

Some of Halima Abubakar’s fans reacted positively to this, saying that she still looks stunning in her throwback pictures.

6777charles wrote: The most beautiful and adorable and charming Diva I love your swag

legit.jalabiya_ng wrote: Been slaying from day one

adunniade_ondogirl wrote: Throwback but you’re still cute

mareprecious1 wrote: Aww thats my diva back then you are and you were beautiful always on point ❤️you have been slaying since ooo love you mummy 

