Heavenly Father, where was I when you were dashing women big bum? – BBNaija’s Vee laments

Big Brother Naija lockdown edition finalist and reality star, Vee has taken to social media to lament over one feature she wished she had.

Vee in a post she shared on her social media timeline indicated she would have love to have a bigger bum than what she presently has.

While many would have consider going for surgery to get bigger bum, it looks like Vee who is usually compared to American model, Naomi Campbell is not considering that as as an option.

In her post, she questioned God on where she was when he was giving some other women bum.

She wrote via her official Twitter handle, ”Heavenly Father, where was I when you were dashing women big bum?”

See her post below;