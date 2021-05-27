‘Her beating is warming up’ – Reactions as Femi Fani-Kayode unveils new lover

Social media users have reacted to photos following the unveiling of politician, Femi Fani-Kayode’s new lover.

In a series of photos that surfaced on social media, a tall, slim light-skinned lady identified as, Queen Nerita Ezenwa, the 2019 Queen of Aso International, was seen with the controversial politician.

According to reports, the photos were taken during the 3rd birthday celebration of his sons and triplets at his Abuja residence.

This comes a few months after the marriage of the People’s Democratic Party, chieftain with the mother of his four sons, Precious Chikwendu, hit the rock over alleged domestic violence and physical abuse case.

See some of their photos below;

Reacting to this;

@pokiemama wrote “Na we women ehen be our own problem…, no woman is supposed to even come close to this man Buh u see greed will never allow young girls of nowadays to be great”

@titodairo wrote “Ladies Sha, someone that his last marriage ended because of domestic violence you still accept to be with him cause of money… Your beating is warming up”

@therealchizi wrote “This man is dysfunctional but most importantly the women that subject themselves to ……nvm”

@pleasant_luxury wrote “Umu Nwanyi . Tomorrow this foolish lady will come and disturb with stories of maltreatment and abuse from ffk like she is not seeing all the horrific stories on the internet about him? Is she more prettier than snowhite? Abi she get degree in keeping a man? Ngwanu”