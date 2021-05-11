Humility: watch as Don Jazzy prostrates to greet veteran actor, Kanayo O Kanayo (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Olumide

Mavin boss, and popular producer, Dom Jazzy is one of the most humble celebrities in the entertainment industry which he has continued to show in terms of the kind of support he gives to upcoming stars.

Well recently the producer met with veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo O Kanayo.

Don Jazzy who was surprised to meet with the actor was seen going down to greet him.

Don Jazzy shared the video via his IG account and revealed it was the first he was meeting the veteran actor.

He wrote, ”I just met the legendary @kanayo.o.kanayo ������ for the first time ever. I’m star struck. What a pleasant surprise. Thanks @vintagedeluxeinteriors for the intro.”

��

Watch the video below;

Kanayo also wrote:
For me to describe @donjazzy I will convoke a committee. He is successful in his trade but above all a great brother @vintagedeluxeinteriors @billionaire_nnr
@dudublack01. Thanks for the respect bro

