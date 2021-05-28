‘I am 26-years-old and i have 3 houses already’ – BBNaija Ka3na brags

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Ka3na has bragged about how she owns 3 houses at the age of 26-years old.

According to the reality star, she had 2 houses at age 22 and built the third at 24years old. This Ka3na said comes with hard work for her hence the reason she brags about them.

Taking to Instagram to list her achievements, the mother of one wrote;

“My journey started at 16!

@ 19yrs, CEO of two fashion stores.

@ 22yrs, Built my first two houses.

@ 24yrs, Bought my third house and blessed with motherhood.

@ 26yrs, Famous, Launched My Fashion Brand, Bagging Deals… it can only get better from here… I should do this more to encourage young women who look up to me, my darlings bragging comes along with hard work. Remember life starts where you begin… No Rush! #ka3nathebosslady”