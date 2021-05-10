I am a grown woman, I can do whatever I want – Erica says as she shares new photos

Big Brother Naija lockdown housemate, reality star and actress, Erica has blessed her fans and followers with new photos of her.

See also: FG declares Wednesday & Thursday public holidays to mark Eidul-Fitr

This is coming days after she took to her social media timeline to declare that she is an actress and not an Instagram model.

She added that even in her ugliest picture, she remains a fine girl.

See also: Even in the ugliest picture I’m still a fine girl – Erica says, declares she is an actress, not an Instagram model

Erica in the photos was dressed in black as she took different pose.

See the photos below;

Erica is one of the most popular female BBNaija housemates from the lockdown edition.