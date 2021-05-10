TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

It is well- Pastor Adeboye speaks on son’s death

Murdered Akwa Ibom job-seeker, Ini Umoren, emerges one of the top…

Adesua and Banky W serve couple goals as they step out in…

Davido announces his ‘virtual’ talent hunt show,…

Etinosa Idemudia’s marriage crashes barely six months after…

Laura Ikeji dragged again for appreciating her husband publicly

Stop That – Davido Spanks Daughter Hailey At Birthday Party…

May Dare Adeboye rest in peace – Sunday Igboho makes u-turn

Actress, Lizzy Anjorin opens up on why she almost aborted her…

I am a grown woman, I can do whatever I want – Erica says as she shares new photos

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Olumide

Big Brother Naija lockdown housemate, reality star and actress, Erica has blessed her fans and followers with new photos of her.

See also: FG declares Wednesday & Thursday public holidays to mark Eidul-Fitr

This is coming days after she took to her social media timeline to declare that she is an actress and not an Instagram model.

READ ALSO

Mother’s day: BBNaija’s Ka3na shares photo…

Rest little boy – Tolani Baj to Kiddwaya after he…

She added that even in her ugliest picture, she remains a fine girl.

See also: Even in the ugliest picture I’m still a fine girl – Erica says, declares she is an actress, not an Instagram model

Erica in the photos was dressed in black as she took different pose.

See the photos below;

Erica is one of the most popular female BBNaija housemates from the lockdown edition.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

It is well- Pastor Adeboye speaks on son’s death

Murdered Akwa Ibom job-seeker, Ini Umoren, emerges one of the top in her…

Adesua and Banky W serve couple goals as they step out in matching track suit

Davido announces his ‘virtual’ talent hunt show, winner to get N4.8M…

Etinosa Idemudia’s marriage crashes barely six months after secret wedding

Laura Ikeji dragged again for appreciating her husband publicly

Stop That – Davido Spanks Daughter Hailey At Birthday Party After He…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

I am a grown woman, I can do whatever I want – Erica says as she shares…

Groom shows off what he gave his in-laws for traditional wedding in Enugu (Photo…

FG declares Wednesday & Thursday public holidays to mark Eidul-Fitr

Laycon demands for the whereabout of the young man who was beaten for voting for…

Mixed reactions as lady flaunts her husband and her boyfriend in the same photo

Lady discovers that her late father is not dead after seeing him in a recent…

‘She sneaks out of the room in the middle of the night’ –…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More