I am not going to be singing forever, I will move out of this country with my family – Peruzzi discloses

NewsEntertainment
By San
peruzzi

Nigerian celebrity singer Tobechukwu Victor Okoh, a.k.a Peruzzi,  has confirmed that he will not be singing forever.

Peruzzi, who is signed to Davido’s DMW Records, said as much on Joey Akan’s “Afrobeats Intelligence.”

According to him, he, his wife, and their two children will move to Malibu, California, where he will be  “smoking his weed in peace”.

He said, “Like my mum used to say: ‘Even if you no know where you dey come from, no forget where you dey go. I feel like you can’t just be existing. You have to be living. In the sense that, you have to be about something.

“And me, I’ve always known where I want to be, I can tell you where I want to settle down; Malibu, California. I just want to be there smoking my weed in like six years from now with my wife and my two kids.

“I already know everything I want in this life. I know because I feel like you’re supposed to know. If not, why are you living? Why are you working? Why am I even singing? Am I singing because I want to be singing forever?

“I can’t be singing forever now. I’m singing because after singing, I have to do something. I have to be somewhere.

“I have to say ‘yes, this is what my life turned out to be.’ From going to primary school, going to high school, going to uni, it has to result in something. It would be no use for me living if I don’t have a destination.”

Peruzzi has been signed to Davido Music Worldwide since 2018 and has a new album titled ‘Rum and Boogie’.

 

