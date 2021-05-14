I am not going to be singing forever, I will move out of this country with my family – Peruzzi discloses

Nigerian celebrity singer Tobechukwu Victor Okoh, a.k.a Peruzzi, has confirmed that he will not be singing forever.

Peruzzi, who is signed to Davido’s DMW Records, said as much on Joey Akan’s “Afrobeats Intelligence.”

According to him, he, his wife, and their two children will move to Malibu, California, where he will be “smoking his weed in peace”.

He said, “Like my mum used to say: ‘Even if you no know where you dey come from, no forget where you dey go. I feel like you can’t just be existing. You have to be living. In the sense that, you have to be about something.