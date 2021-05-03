‘I am scared of being exposed’ – Bobrisky cries out

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky has cried out over his fear of being exposed.

According to Bob, he desperately needs a P.A but he does not trust anyone to take the role because he is scared of being exposed.

Taking to Instagram to say this, the 28-year-old wrote;

“I need a P.A so bad but d fear of not been exposed is not making me find one… Have been looking for a pa since last year, but I don’t want any snitch in my life. over 3yrs of my fame !!! You all haven’t heard anything about me cos I’m so discrete, and private when it comes to relating with people. I only post what I want people to know. Have been d one handling my dm myself since 3yrs now cos I want to keep my conversation with people in my dm private. It’s just crazy how you can’t trust anyone again “

