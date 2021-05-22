I am transforming into someone who is always learning and developing – Olamide

One of Nigeria’s biggest artistes and owner of Yahoo Boy No Laptop YBNl record label, Olamide Adedeji better referred to as Olamide has taken to social media to motivate his many fans and followers with what is happening with him.

Olamide in a post via his official Twitter handle on Saturday morning revealed he is transforming into someone who is always learning and developing.

”I am transforming into someone who is always learning and developing,” Olamide wrote.

The YBNL boss recently made a return to his Twitter account and he is set to release a new album titled UY Scuti on June 14th.

Since his announcement on the new album, his fans and followers have continued to anticipate the release of the album.