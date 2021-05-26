“I chop your own, you chop another. We dey recycle ourselves” Rosaline Meurer responds to Tonto Dikeh

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nollywood
By Olumide

It looks like Nollywood actresses, Tonto Dikeh and Rosy Meurer will continue to throw shades at each other for a long time.

This comes as Rosy Meurer in latest post shared what seems to be in response to her husband’s ex-wife, Tonto Dikeh.

Tonto Dikeh in an earlier statement had said in a post that you have “failed” if your ex is still your type. She added that going back to your ex is like going back to your vomit.

Rosy Meurer, who married to Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill then wrote on her Instagram Stories: “We dey recycle ourselves. Only few be tear rubber.”

She added: “I chop your own, you chop another. Live.”

 

