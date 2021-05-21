TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lyta’s baby mama drops ‘bomb shell’, discloses how…

Lyta’s baby mama, Kemi Ayorinde makes new messy revelations…

Singer, Wizkid rumoured to be the father of Naomi…

Tiwa Savage reacts after a fan tattoo her name on her chest

Actress, Yvonne Jegede under fire for writing tribute to her…

Toyin Abraham leaves fans and other celebrities drooling as she…

Singer, Davido bans his DMW/30BG crew from entering his private…

Reactions as NCC says Nigerians to submit phone IDs in three…

‘Thank you for staying true through the years’…

I got you for life – Kiddwaya assures Davido

EntertainmentBig Brother Naija 2020
By Olumide

Big Brother Naija housemate turn reality star and Billionaire son, Kiddwaya has assured popular singer and DMW label owner, Davido of his support.

This comes as Davido in a recent post revealed he’s hitting the gym again.

Recall that Kiddwaya commenced a hit the gym challenge a few days ago with some housemates joining him in the challenge.

READ ALSO

‘Mention their name with your full chest’…

Reactions as Davido’s baby mama, Sophia was spotted rocking…

See also: I’m loosing weight now my real height is crawling out – Dorathy says as she hits the gym with Kiddwaya, Praise & Erica

Davido took to his Twitter handle to write, ” I’m going back to the gym @RealKiddWaya u got me ??”

Kiddwaya responded by assuring him as he wrote, ”I got you for life.”

See their conversation below;

Fans will be hoping to see some photos of Davido at the gym soon.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lyta’s baby mama drops ‘bomb shell’, discloses how she and her baby…

Lyta’s baby mama, Kemi Ayorinde makes new messy revelations about the…

Singer, Wizkid rumoured to be the father of Naomi Campbell’s newborn baby

Tiwa Savage reacts after a fan tattoo her name on her chest

Actress, Yvonne Jegede under fire for writing tribute to her ex-husband’s…

Toyin Abraham leaves fans and other celebrities drooling as she proudly flaunts…

Singer, Davido bans his DMW/30BG crew from entering his private jet (Video)

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

‘Don’t watch my next musical video because its going to be…

‘Its a mental health issue’ – Actor, Kunle Remi, Onyiii Alexx…

‘Mention their name with your full chest’ – Nkechi Blessing…

Reactions as NCC says Nigerians to submit phone IDs in three months

‘You are mad’ – Actress, Ada Ameh blasts Naira Marley over his…

Some of us still have sleepless nights just to make ends meet – Tacha

I have a right to threesome as long as it’s legal and consensual –…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More