I got you for life – Kiddwaya assures Davido

Big Brother Naija housemate turn reality star and Billionaire son, Kiddwaya has assured popular singer and DMW label owner, Davido of his support.

This comes as Davido in a recent post revealed he’s hitting the gym again.

Recall that Kiddwaya commenced a hit the gym challenge a few days ago with some housemates joining him in the challenge.

Davido took to his Twitter handle to write, ” I’m going back to the gym @RealKiddWaya u got me ??”

Kiddwaya responded by assuring him as he wrote, ”I got you for life.”

See their conversation below;

I got you for life ❤️ https://t.co/TvgDp6HkWo — Kiddwaya (@RealKiddWaya) May 20, 2021

Fans will be hoping to see some photos of Davido at the gym soon.