I have a right to threesome as long as it’s legal and consensual – Naira Marley fires back at critics

Controversial artiste, Naira Marley has been under huge criticism after he took to social media to reveal his strange sexual fantasy.

Naira Marley in a post revealed he would love to sleep with a mother and a daughter together one day.

Well, Naira Marley in a latest statement has fired back at his critics.

According to him, he is free to have a threesome as long as it is consensual and legal.

He added, “They tell you to be yourself but when you be yourself they’re quick to judge you.”

See his post via his officials Twitter account below;