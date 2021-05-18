‘I have done my best as a mum’ – Shola Ogudu reacts after Wizkid shunned their son, Bolutife’s 10th birthday party

Wizkid’s first baby mama, Shola Ogudu has taken to Twitter to react after the singer shunned their son, Boluwatife’s 10th birthday party.

According to Shola, she has done her best as a mum and as a parent and her son will tell the rest of the story.

“I believe I’ve done my possible best as a mum and a parent. The rest of the story is for my son to share” the mother of one wrote;

Reacting to this cryptic message from Shola,

@susyylicious22 wrote “Wizkid isn’t a good father”

@adekintancoker wrote “Wizkid na irresponsible Goat,we knew he wasn’t gonna attend,he has always been like that”

@realstainlessclothing wrote “Wizkid no be father at all”

@oma_.xo wrote “My dear do your best and leave the rest for God”

@itisugochukwu wrote “Exactly why I respect Davido, he doesn’t play with his kids”