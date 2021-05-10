‘I hope they don’t take her character’ – Nigerians react to Stella Damasus photos with her daughters

Social media users have reacted to new photos Nollywood actress, Stella Damasus shared on Instagram with her children on mother’s day.

According to some of Stella’s followers on the photo-sharing app, the actress and her children look like siblings and hopefully, they don’t take after their mother’s character.

Captioning the photos, Stella wrote;

“I love you guys so much. You make it so easy to be a mother. I am so blessed for this gift that God gave me. You guys rock @izzybelleimages @angelicatooni.

See some of the comments generated below;

@Adam wrote; “Unique. But she looks younger than her daughters. Beautiful family tree.” One Adam wrote.

@AdauraAdabekee wrote, “I need to get pregnant… now. As a matter of urgency”

Another Instagram user wrote, “I hope they don’t take her character. Beautiful girls.”

@Knem Akubuwa Confused by their relationship, wrote, “Daughters or sisters?”