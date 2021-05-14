‘I left school to attend stage shows’ – Ibrahim Chatta shares his journey to becoming a veteran actor (video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San

Ibrahim Chatta, a veteran Nollywood star, has spoken about how he skipped school to act without his parents’ permission.
Chatta said in an interview with GoldmyneTV that he began acting at the age of 15 without his parents’ permission.

He said that he would drop out of school to attend stage shows around the country without informing his parents.
For those unfamiliar, the 50-year-old actor has appeared in and produced over 100 Yoruba films, as well as producing over 100 soundtracks.

Watch the video below;

 

Here are few reactions from fans below;

@folashadehabikeade wrote “His very very talented actors”

@ifefisayo wrote “The most versatile actor can play any role.More grace sir”

