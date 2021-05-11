“I No get sugar daddy, Please patronize Me”- Tacha pleads to fans in new video (watch)

Tacha, a Big Brother Naija reality tv star and serial entrepreneur, has revealed that she does not have a sugar daddy while pleading with her fans to support her venture.
Following her eviction from Big Brother Naija, the reality star has been able to establish a successful business empire.
Natacha Akide in June 2020, launched her clothing line, ‘NLNT,’ an acronym for “No Leave No Transfer,” a common slang she kept saying while in the Big Brother house, , and recently expanded her company to include a logistics outfit.
Tacha said in a recent video posted to her social media accounts that her lavish lifestyle is not supported by any wealthy man, and that her fans should support her.
Read this too; Drama as Davido’s fan tells Tacha never to use ‘E Choke’ slang again, she reacts
According to her,
“Please patronize me, I don’t get SUGAR DADDY!
… Nigerians na beg, I dey beg una patronize everything Tacha, going broke won’t be funny, and I don’t want to go broke…
Take a look at the video below.
I No get SUGAR DADDY, Please patronize Me! @ET_Logistics
•We are available in Abuja and Lagos
•Call/WhatsApp: 07041334105 or 08106584220 pic.twitter.com/92mCBEG6TN
— TACHA🔱🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@Symply_Tacha) May 10, 2021
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES