“I No get sugar daddy, Please patronize Me”- Tacha pleads to fans in new video (watch)

Social Media dramaEntertainment
By San
tacha

Tacha, a Big Brother Naija reality tv star and serial entrepreneur, has revealed that she does not have a sugar daddy while pleading with her fans to support her venture.

Following her eviction from Big Brother Naija, the reality star has been able to establish a successful business empire."I No get SUGAR DADDY, Please patronize Me"- Tacha pleads to fans

Natacha Akide in June 2020, launched her clothing line, ‘NLNT,’ an acronym for “No Leave No Transfer,” a common slang she kept saying while in the Big Brother house, , and recently expanded her company to include a logistics outfit.

Tacha said in a recent video posted to her social media accounts that her lavish lifestyle is not supported by any wealthy man, and that her fans should support her.

According to her,

“Please patronize me, I don’t get SUGAR DADDY!

… Nigerians na beg, I dey beg una patronize everything Tacha, going broke won’t be funny, and I don’t want to go broke…

Take a look at the video below.

