I no go hear word again – Davido reacts to his daughter, Imade new endorsement deal with Eva Baby soap

One of the happiest moments for every parent is to see their children doing great with or without them.

Imade Adeleke, daughter to Nigerian singer and DMW boss, Davido has started her journey to greatness at a tender age.

This comes as Imade recently signed a deal with Eva baby soap.

An excited Davido took to his social media handles to celebrate his baby girl as he.

He shared a photo of her and captioned the post; ”

IMADE x @Evasoapng ALL CORNERS CHOKE! … I no go hear word again for road nah ‘Daddy see my billboard’ I go dey now Face with tears of joyFace with tears of joy CONGRATS BABY !!”

Davido’s fans and followers have taken to the comment section to celebrate with him as well.