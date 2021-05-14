TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Iyabo Ojo leaks her full chat with actor Yomi Fabiyi to show what…

Singer, Chidinma under fire for going to a beer parlour to preach…

‘Mumu’ -Davido blasts Yomi Fabiyi for leading a…

‘Everything i lost has been replaced with something…

Pandemonium as alleged local government chairman falls dead while…

Kemi Olunloyo’s new shocking revelation about Hushpuppi…

Man shares his almost unbelievable weight loss journey of two…

Davido lawyer reveals who wrote his hit song ‘Jowo’

Chidinma Ekile takes her newly found evangelism to the next…

I no go hear word again – Davido reacts to his daughter, Imade new endorsement deal with Eva Baby soap

Entertainment
By Olumide
Davido and Imade
Davido and Imade

One of the happiest moments for every parent is to see their children doing great with or without them.

Imade Adeleke, daughter to Nigerian singer and DMW boss, Davido has started her journey to greatness at a tender age.

This comes as Imade recently signed a deal with Eva baby soap.

READ ALSO

‘Mumu’ -Davido blasts Yomi Fabiyi for leading a…

Davido lawyer reveals who wrote his hit song…

An excited Davido took to his social media handles to celebrate his baby girl as he.

He shared a photo of her and captioned the post; ”
IMADE x @Evasoapng ALL CORNERS CHOKE! … I no go hear word again for road nah ‘Daddy see my billboard’ I go dey now Face with tears of joyFace with tears of joy CONGRATS BABY !!”

Davido’s fans and followers have taken to the comment section to celebrate with him as well.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Iyabo Ojo leaks her full chat with actor Yomi Fabiyi to show what their…

Singer, Chidinma under fire for going to a beer parlour to preach the gospel

‘Mumu’ -Davido blasts Yomi Fabiyi for leading a protest for the…

‘Everything i lost has been replaced with something better’ –…

Pandemonium as alleged local government chairman falls dead while dancing at an…

Kemi Olunloyo’s new shocking revelation about Hushpuppi raises questions

Man shares his almost unbelievable weight loss journey of two years

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

I no go hear word again – Davido reacts to his daughter, Imade new…

Toyin Lawani rocks controversial nun outfit in hijab-themed

I will tell you my story myself – Sound Sultan reacts to throat cancer…

Between Erica and a fan who wrote a heartfelt message to shoot his shot

Iyabo Ojo leaks her full chat with actor Yomi Fabiyi to show what their…

Man shares his almost unbelievable weight loss journey of two years

“Na menopause go cast your age last last” – Nigerians drag Nengi again for…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More