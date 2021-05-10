TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

It is well- Pastor Adeboye speaks on son’s death

Murdered Akwa Ibom job-seeker, Ini Umoren, emerges one of the top…

Adesua and Banky W serve couple goals as they step out in…

Davido announces his ‘virtual’ talent hunt show,…

Etinosa Idemudia’s marriage crashes barely six months after…

Laura Ikeji dragged again for appreciating her husband publicly

Stop That – Davido Spanks Daughter Hailey At Birthday Party…

May Dare Adeboye rest in peace – Sunday Igboho makes u-turn

Actress, Lizzy Anjorin opens up on why she almost aborted her…

‘I should be a mother of two by now’ – Actor, Blossom Chukwujekwu’s ex-wife, Maureen laments bitterly

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Actor, Blossom Chukwujekwu’s ex-wife, Maureen Esisi’s Instagram update on Mother’s day has generated lots of comments on the photo-sharing app.

According to Maureen who also celebrated herself on mother’s day despite not having a child yet, she is supposed to be a mother of two by now, hence the reason she is wished herself a happy mother’s day in advance.

In her words;

READ ALSO

‘Why i don’t beat my son’ – Linda…

‘I left my marriage broken and penniless’…

“I shuda Been a Mother of 2 by Now!!!!! Oh well, Happy future Mother’s Day to me.”

Reacting to this;

@realbass.og wrote: This woman has sure gone through alot and is still going through alot, may she find the internal peace she so yearns for.

@chiomagermane wrote: This lady needs lot of love and hugs,,, inside all that laughter and playing with her dog,,, she low key needs inner love and joy…. I pray she finds the happiness she deserves.

@og.onyekablessing wrote: This woman needs to let go for her sanity

@favouryteswimwears_ wrote: God would put that smile on your face very very soon honey

@hunkofadoc wrote: This babe is in pain, chronic emotional pain

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

It is well- Pastor Adeboye speaks on son’s death

Murdered Akwa Ibom job-seeker, Ini Umoren, emerges one of the top in her…

Adesua and Banky W serve couple goals as they step out in matching track suit

Davido announces his ‘virtual’ talent hunt show, winner to get N4.8M…

Etinosa Idemudia’s marriage crashes barely six months after secret wedding

Laura Ikeji dragged again for appreciating her husband publicly

Stop That – Davido Spanks Daughter Hailey At Birthday Party After He…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

‘She sneaks out of the room in the middle of the night’ –…

Lady celebrated on social media after narrating how it took her 15 years to…

‘I should be a mother of two by now’ – Actor, Blossom…

Reactions as Toyin Abraham declares her unending love for Iyabo Ojo

Just like Linda Ikeji, Nkechi Blessing’s son starts school in designer…

‘I hope they don’t take her character’ – Nigerians react to…

‘Pray for me’ – DJ Cuppy Otedola laments over her new puppies

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More