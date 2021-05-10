‘I should be a mother of two by now’ – Actor, Blossom Chukwujekwu’s ex-wife, Maureen laments bitterly

Actor, Blossom Chukwujekwu’s ex-wife, Maureen Esisi’s Instagram update on Mother’s day has generated lots of comments on the photo-sharing app.

According to Maureen who also celebrated herself on mother’s day despite not having a child yet, she is supposed to be a mother of two by now, hence the reason she is wished herself a happy mother’s day in advance.

In her words;

“I shuda Been a Mother of 2 by Now!!!!! Oh well, Happy future Mother’s Day to me.”

Reacting to this;

@realbass.og wrote: This woman has sure gone through alot and is still going through alot, may she find the internal peace she so yearns for.

@chiomagermane wrote: This lady needs lot of love and hugs,,, inside all that laughter and playing with her dog,,, she low key needs inner love and joy…. I pray she finds the happiness she deserves.

@og.onyekablessing wrote: This woman needs to let go for her sanity

@favouryteswimwears_ wrote: God would put that smile on your face very very soon honey

@hunkofadoc wrote: This babe is in pain, chronic emotional pain