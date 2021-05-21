‘ I started from the foot of the ladder’ Actor Lateef Adedimeji shares a story of his humble beginning

Lateef Adedimeji, a Nollywood singer, has opened up about his path to stardom in the industry.

In a post on his Instagram page about his humble beginnings, the actor said that he never started out big in his acting career.

Lateef Adedimeji followed the post with a throwback picture of himself, saying that when he was younger, there was never a driver waiting to drop him off at school or a backpack lunch bag. Nonetheless, he had a goal and was committed to achieving it.

Read; I gat you all the way – Lateef Adedimeji celebrates Mo Bimpe on her birthday

Though thanking God for his current situation, Lateef said that he has come a long way with God and that there is still more work to be done; however, he will not rush the process.

He wrote: Let’s talk about humble beginnings shall we?

Oh, wait, did you by any chance think I started big? Nibo? I can boldly say I started from the foot of the ladder, I’m nowhere near the top but I’m certainly not where I started from…

Look closely, there’s a story behind this image, going to school wasn’t even up for debate, it was a must…

There was no driver waiting to drop me off, there was no backpack or lunch bag, but there was ambition and dedication and the rest is history…

We (God and I) have come a long way, and He certainly isn’t leaving me now, the race isn’t won yet, there are lots of work to be done but I won’t jump the process…

This is my story, what is yours?

Alhamdulilai for today, we go again… On God!

It is what it is