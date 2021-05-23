TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Olumide
BBNaija Uriel says fame will not change her
BBNaija Uriel says fame will not change her

Former BBNaija housemate and reality star, Uriel Oputa has revealed what happened to her after she left the popular reality TV show.

According to Uriel, she said she was broke 2 years after she left Big Brother’s house, and also left a relationship that she was not comfortable with.

In her words;

“Life is so fikkle I get to watch my mum fade away before my eyes every day. Have you ever longed for someone Who’s right in front of you..? Stop with the bad vibes Stop with the hating Stop with the comparison I lost good friend months back I look at her picture every day.
Stop holding grudges If it doesn’t fit move on Stop being in toxic relationships Stop wasting time I’m broke I’m broke Well I was still broke 2 years after I left the BBH Just Do you no dey look at other people’s Pant.. Because you go find unexpected Hole.”

‘I was broke after i left Big Brother Naija’ – Uriel opens up

