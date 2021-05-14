I will tell you my story myself – Sound Sultan reacts to throat cancer reports

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Olumide

Over the past few days, there have been reports flying all over social media that veteran singer, Sound Sultan was receiving treatment for throat cancer.

Some of the musician colleagues who are close to him took to social media to react as they debunked the rumours.

However, Sound Sultan who is a Muslim faithful Thursday took to his Instagram account to celebrate the end of the Ramadan fast.

He also shared a family photo that also comes with a caption about the reports of him being sick.

Addressing reports about his health and the goodwill messages sent to him, the father of three said “I must not ignore the massive show of love. THANK YOU ALL. I will tell you my story myself it will be true than not false.”

