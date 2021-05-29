I worked hard smart and built my empire at a young age – BBNaija’s Ka3na insists, slams critics

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By Olumide

BBNaija reality star, Ka3na Jones has been under criticism over her statement that she built her first house at a young age.

While many have insisted she is creating undue pressure on young people with her statement, Ka3na in a recent statement has lashed out at critics.

Ka3na wrote via her official Twitter account;

BBNaija Reunion Lockdown edition to commence in June

Children’s day: Adulthood is bleaching, draining and…

Some people will hate you just because your strength reminds them of their weakness, Don’t let them slow you down

You can’t make your reality another person’s life. We are blessed by grace not by choice. I worked Hard Smart and built my empire at a young age. Is no ones fault if you lacked wisdom as a young person chasing fame that never cameFace with rolling eyes Madam rest IJN!

Times have changed and will continue that way, as a mother your concentration should be praying for your children to make it big not making efforts to destroy another woman’s child who has work hard to make her community proud.

You wish me bad I wish you double! You’re a disgrace to motherhood coming on social media to wish another woman’s child Death. I RETURN IT BACK TO YOU IN DOUBLE FOLDS! You can’t wish someone evil and expect to be successful!

As a mother seeing young people progress should gladdens your heart but No! You’re blinded by your failure in your career. Receive Peace!!! I pray you live long enough to see all the houses I will buy and build.”

