I wouldn’t shrink for you to grow – Laycon says amidst release of debut album

Big Brother Naija lockdown winner, Laycon has proved beyond a reasonable doubt that a housemate can get even bigger after leaving the reality show.

Laycon who recently released his debut album titled ‘Shall We Begin,’ in a recent statement stressed that he wouldn’t shrink for anyone to grow.

He made this known in a post via his Twitter handle where he wrote, ”My prayer for you is for you to realize that no one has to shrink for you to grow. And most importantly I won’t shrink for you to grow. So now go back and stream …Shall We Begin… and this time listen to enjoy it… Life is short you hear.”

In another tweet, he wrote, ”Tbh, y’all think I didn’t work my ass off to get to where I’m at today? That’s how your brain processed all these things happening to me?? That’s how you come to terms with your fear of my growth and my evolution???”