If a producer demands sex, call him out – Don Jazzy to female artiste

Nigerian music producer and owner of Mavins label, Don Jazzy in a statement has urged female artistes in the Entertainment industry to call out any producer that demands sex from them.

This comes amidst reports of sexual molestation and issue of rape that has gone viral in the country.

Don Jazzy during a recent interview with BBC News Pidgin said that sex is often demanded from many female singers by music producers and TV personalities.

Speaking in a blend of Nigerian Pidgin and English, Don Jazzy said, “I have a record label, so I have male and female artistes. In the past, maybe I had the opportunity to go through a female artiste’s phone and read conversations that the female artistes had had with a bunch of producers, TV people, people in the industry.. everybody just wants sex. It’s tiring. I feel sorry for them.”