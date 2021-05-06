TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Davido’s First BabyMama, Sophia Momodu reacts after he confirmed…

Woman gives birth to nonuplets, all babies doing well

Regina Daniels shares jaw-dropping screenshot of her call credit…

Actor, Zubby Michael acquires a new Range Rover

Bill Gates took getaways with his ex-girlfriend after marriage to…

Forever young – Genevieve Nnaji blesses fans and followers…

Davido empties a shoe store for his crew (Video)

Nollywood actress, Opeyemi Aiyeola shares scary story of how she…

‘No one knows the deadly pains i went through’…

If a producer demands sex, call him out – Don Jazzy to female artiste

Entertainment
By Olumide
Don Jazzy gifts N100k to elderly woman who offered sex for N500

Nigerian music producer and owner of Mavins label, Don Jazzy in a statement has urged female artistes in the Entertainment industry to call out any producer that demands sex from them.

This comes amidst reports of sexual molestation and issue of rape that has gone viral in the country.

Don Jazzy during a  recent interview with BBC News Pidgin said that sex is often demanded from many female singers by music producers and TV personalities.

READ ALSO

Reactions as singer Rema shows off expensive piece of…

Don Jazzy’s ex-wife shares full photo to answer…

Speaking in a blend of Nigerian Pidgin and English, Don Jazzy said, “I have a record label, so I have male and female artistes. In the past, maybe I had the opportunity to go through a female artiste’s phone and read conversations that the female artistes had had with a bunch of producers, TV people, people in the industry.. everybody just wants sex. It’s tiring. I feel sorry for them.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Davido’s First BabyMama, Sophia Momodu reacts after he confirmed Chioma’s son,…

Woman gives birth to nonuplets, all babies doing well

Regina Daniels shares jaw-dropping screenshot of her call credit and Data…

Actor, Zubby Michael acquires a new Range Rover

Bill Gates took getaways with his ex-girlfriend after marriage to Melinda

Forever young – Genevieve Nnaji blesses fans and followers with new photos…

Davido empties a shoe store for his crew (Video)

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

If a producer demands sex, call him out – Don Jazzy to female artiste

Stop the hate, none of us will be here forever – Yul Edochie advises

‘I’m finished! I cheated on my wife with a church girl, now this is…

Man assaults his wife for not singing at a funeral

Job Scam address: Lady recounts how a bus conversation saved a passenger who was…

Reactions as Twitter makes photo of Davido’s ‘e choke’ an emoji

I’m over protective of anything I love – Davido’s alleged new girlfriend, Mya…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More