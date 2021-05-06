‘I’m finished! I cheated on my wife with a church girl, now this is happening!’ – Man cries out, seeks advice

A man recently took to popular Nigerian forum, Nairaland to seek for advice after he revealed he cheated on his wife with a church girl.

According to the man, he cheated when his wife was pregnant as he couldn’t hold his body.

He stressed that he suspects he now has HIV and doesn’t know how to tell his wife.

We his post below:

I’ll be succinct. I’ve messed up and I take full responsibility for my actions. All I’m trying to do now is save those close to my heart.

I’m married 2 years with an 8 month baby. I’m a faithful husband at heart but I just lost focus and landed in this deep mess.

My first stinct at adultery was late into my wife’s pregnancy when I could not hold body. This situation was further compounded when I relocated due to work and come home every 3 weeks or so. My carefree attitude also contributed to this but I’m not staying them as excuses. I did what I did.

I met this deeper life young girl about a month ago. She was about 23, good looking and has an innocent air around her. Last week thereabout we met up and made out after weeks of chatting. In the process, my contraceptive broke and it happened raw for a minute or two before I replaced it.

Now one week later and I having strong symptoms of HIV exposure. Had I known, I would have gone for Pep. I am 75% sure of infection at this point.

I’m home now and I don’t want to touch my wife who is constantly on my neck since I returned. I don’t want to infect her or my child….and I can’t come to terms with telling her everything right now.

This is someone who is so faithful and she has expressly stated that she will not entertain any hint of infidelity.

I’m so done for, I need advice