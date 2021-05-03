I’m in the worst shape of my life – Will Smith says as he shows off his abs-less belly (photo)

Popular Hollywood actor and rapper, Will Smith who is popular for his numerous action movies recently took to his social media timeline to share photos of his ab-less stomach.

It looks like Will Smith is getting real about his body shape as he took to Instagram to put his abs-less belly on display while posing in trunks and a jacket.

He captioned the photo with very honest words, wrote, “I’m gonna be real wit yall – I’m in the worst shape of my life.”

See photo below;

Recently Will Smith’s daughter revealed she is polyamorous during the Rwd Table talk with her mom and grandmother.

