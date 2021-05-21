I’m loosing weight now my real height is crawling out – Dorathy says as she hits the gym with Kiddwaya, Praise & Erica

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By Olumide

Big Brother Naija lockdown housemates and reality stars; Dorathy, Praise, Kiddwaya and Erica were recently spotted at the gym.

Recall that Kiddwaya a few days ago commenced a hit the gym challenge that had seen some of the housemates joined him.

Well, Dorathy after the gym session took to her social media timeline to reveal some changes in her body even though she’s only joking.

She wrote, ”losing weight now my real height is crawling out.”

Also while reacting to a post by BBNaija housemate, Lilo Aderogba after she questioned why she was not invited, Dorathy responded by saying she didn’t know how she got there.

See her post below;

The photo of the BBNaija housemates at the gym has been hailed by many of their fans.

