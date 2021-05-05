I’m over protective of anything I love – Davido’s alleged new girlfriend, Mya Yafai reveals

Superstar Nigerian singer Davido’s alleged new girlfriend, Mya Yafai has shared a post that centered on her actions when she’s in love.

The model revealed that she is “overprotective” of anything she loves because to “love something is to protect it”.

See Mya Yafai’s post below….

Mai Yafai made the rounds a few months back after a video of her and Davido holding hands in the United States went viral on social media. With Davido axing Chioma, it is safe to say a new boo is imminent and an American won’t be bad for change for the 30BG boss. See more lovely photos of Mya below:

Sizzling Hot Photos Of Mya Yafai, The Beautiful Model Rumoured To Be Dating Davido