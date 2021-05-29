‘I’m so grateful for the fruit of life’- says Mc oluomo celebrates his children’s graduation from high school

Felicitations as Mc oluomo celebrates his children’s graduation from high school in Georgia.

The Chairman of the NURTW in Lagos, has celebrated the graduation of two of his children from high school in the United States.

Oluomo, whose full name is Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya, thanked both of his children on their accomplishments in a post on his Instagram page on Friday.

Read; MC Oluomo celebrates as son becomes member of Beta Psi fraternity (Video)

“Congratulations to my children. Allah blessed me with two graduates today: Olashile Muhammad Akinsanya; who graduated from Riverdale High school and my beautiful daughter Abisola Khadijah Akinsanya; whom (sic) graduated from Elite Scholars Academy. “I’m so grateful for the fruit of life that Allah has given them and their accomplishments. This is not the end but only the beginning for both of them. “My children are thriving and becoming outstanding individuals and I couldn’t be any prouder of them. May Almighty Allah bless their journey through university and May he lead them to great success. I am so proud of them and I’m grateful for them”.

See more photos he shared below;