TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Regina Daniels excited as her son Munir Nwoko indirectly show…

EFCC apprehend young man who tried to buy N44m Range Rover with…

Regina Daniels brother reacts to their mom, Rita Daniel’s…

Kardashian reacts to reports that she once had sex with Travis…

Photos from Ada Jesus’s burial

Kanye West spotted for the first time in months amid rumours…

Regina Daniels mum, Rita fights dirty with a troll who called her…

Mercy Johnson melts heart with her children’s day post

Adeherself trends as alleged former boyfriend, Cute Abiola weds…

‘I’m so grateful for the fruit of life’- says Mc oluomo celebrates his children’s graduation from high school

News
By San

Felicitations as Mc oluomo celebrates his children’s graduation from high school in Georgia.

The Chairman of the NURTW in Lagos, has celebrated the graduation of two of his children from high school in the United States.

Oluomo, whose full name is Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya, thanked both of his children on their accomplishments in a post on his Instagram page on Friday.

Read; MC Oluomo celebrates as son becomes member of Beta Psi fraternity (Video)

“Congratulations to my children. Allah blessed me with two graduates today: Olashile Muhammad Akinsanya; who graduated from Riverdale High school and my beautiful daughter Abisola Khadijah Akinsanya; whom (sic) graduated from Elite Scholars Academy.

“I’m so grateful for the fruit of life that Allah has given them and their accomplishments. This is not the end but only the beginning for both of them.

“My children are thriving and becoming outstanding individuals and I couldn’t be any prouder of them. May Almighty Allah bless their journey through university and May he lead them to great success. I am so proud of them and I’m grateful for them”.

See more photos he shared below;

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Regina Daniels excited as her son Munir Nwoko indirectly show signs of what his…

EFCC apprehend young man who tried to buy N44m Range Rover with Bitcoin

Regina Daniels brother reacts to their mom, Rita Daniel’s marriage to a…

Kardashian reacts to reports that she once had sex with Travis Baker before he…

Photos from Ada Jesus’s burial

Kanye West spotted for the first time in months amid rumours he’s dating…

Regina Daniels mum, Rita fights dirty with a troll who called her Ashawo

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“Make things easy for us” – Eva Alordiah admonish married men on the…

“He looks restless and scared” – Fans react to new wedding photos of IG skit…

Lady narrates how a guy who recently asked her out went ahead to marry in a…

‘I’m so grateful for the fruit of life’- says Mc oluomo celebrates…

“We are blessed by grace not by choice,” BBN’s Ka3na blows hot at actress Uche…

BBNaija Reunion Lockdown edition to commence in June

Ex Rapper Eva calls out married men who don’t wear their wedding bands

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More