Injure me with that thing – Teni says as she leaves fans confused

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Teni Apata better known as Teni for short has shared a statement that has given her fans and followers mixed reactions.

Teni took to her official handle to share a tweet that read, ”Injure me with that thing.”

See her post below;

Injure me with that thing! — OBA ORIN (@TeniEntertainer) May 12, 2021

Following her tweet, many of Teni’s fans and followers have been asking what is the ”thing” she was talking about.

Many have however linked ‘the thing’ to sex.

Despite the numerous comments, Teni didn’t give any further updates on the tweet.

See also: ”Save your money for TikTok costumes” Yomi Fabiyi to Iyabo Ojo after she sued him for defamatory publication

Teni has grown to become one of the most popular female artiste in the Nigerian entertainment industry with many awards to her name.