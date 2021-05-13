TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Reactions as Pastor Adeboye preaches at his late son’s…

Photos from the burial ceremony of Pastor Adeboye’s son,…

Rihanna leaves Don Jazzy and many others speechless as she shares…

“I No get sugar daddy, Please patronize Me”- Tacha…

Toyin Abraham, others react to photos from Mercy Johnson’s…

Are they happy or trying to impress?’ – Reactions as…

Singer, Chidinma under fire for going to a beer parlour to preach…

What American singer, Enisa, got after she asked Nigerians to…

Pandemonium as alleged local government chairman falls dead while…

Injure me with that thing – Teni says as she leaves fans confused

Entertainment
By Olumide
Singer, Teni the Entertainer celebrates her 27th birthday

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Teni Apata better known as Teni for short has shared a statement that has given her fans and followers mixed reactions.

Teni took to her official handle to share a tweet that read, ”Injure me with that thing.”

See her post below;

READ ALSO

We are supposed to be given awards for surviving Nigeria…

“Please Keep Dressing Like A Woman” – Fans Beg…

Following her tweet, many of Teni’s fans and followers have been asking what is the ”thing” she was talking about.

Many have however linked ‘the thing’ to sex.

Despite the numerous comments, Teni didn’t give any further updates on the tweet.

See also: ”Save your money for TikTok costumes” Yomi Fabiyi to Iyabo Ojo after she sued him for defamatory publication

Teni has grown to become one of the most popular female artiste in the Nigerian entertainment industry with many awards to her name.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Reactions as Pastor Adeboye preaches at his late son’s burial (Video)

Photos from the burial ceremony of Pastor Adeboye’s son, Damilare Adeboye

Rihanna leaves Don Jazzy and many others speechless as she shares new photos

“I No get sugar daddy, Please patronize Me”- Tacha pleads to fans in…

Toyin Abraham, others react to photos from Mercy Johnson’s daughter’s birthday

Are they happy or trying to impress?’ – Reactions as Churchill and…

Singer, Chidinma under fire for going to a beer parlour to preach the gospel

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Injure me with that thing – Teni says as she leaves fans confused

We don finish fasting be that o – Naira Marley says, Nigerians react

”Save your money for TikTok costumes” Yomi Fabiyi to Iyabo Ojo after…

Only a fool assumes 6 is 9 by avoiding the main source of the gist –…

Reactions as BBNaija’s Mike Edwards gets Nigerian passport for his son…

Zimbabwean man reportedly commits suicide after 18-Year-Old new wife deprived…

‘Everything i lost has been replaced with something better’ –…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More