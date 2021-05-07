It is for Sophia – Reactions as Davido buys his daughter, Imade a Range Rover

Nigerian singer, Davido’s first child and daughter, Imade Adeleke, will on the 14th of May turn six.

The excited dad on May 5 gifted her a Range Rover as an early birthday present.

He shared a video of Imade in the ride on his Instagram page and wrote;

”Happy early BIRTHDAY BABY @realimadeadeleke daddy loves u !! Enjoy ur MOTO”

Davido has two other children. Hailey from his second baby mama, Amanda, and Ifeanyi from his ex-fiancee, Chioma.

See the video below;

Nigerians have taken to the commend section to react with some claiming the new whip is indirectly for Sophia.

See some of the reactions below;

Kpeks Dude wrote, “The motor na Sophia get am.sha”.

Efe Mama wrote, “Congratulations Sofia daddy loves you”

Eke Rita wrote, “he closeness Davido has with this particular child what if he brings him and his mom together…just thinking out loud sha ..congrats to this little angel”

Justin wrote, “Abi for sofia? Can imade drive?”

Furry wrote, “Congratulations to Sophia not I made “