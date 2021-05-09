It is well- Pastor Adeboye speaks on son’s death

The General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor Enoch Adeboye on Friday May 7, finally reacted to the death of his son, Dare Adeboye.

Recall that 42-year-old Pastor Dare, died in his sleep in his home in Eket, Akwa-Ibom on Tuesday, May 4.

While preaching at his church’s May 2021 edition of it’s Holy Ghost service, Pastor Adeboye urged everyone to always thank God and say ‘It is well’ even in the face of crises rather than ‘blame and question God’.

“Whatever we have is given to us by God, be it wealth, wife, husband, children e.t.c and if it got taken away by God, all we can do is give God glory for actually giving us the privilege to enjoy those wealth or kids temporarily and it is not for us to complain, blame and question God.”he said.

With biblical reference to Ezekiel 24:16, the clergyman said

“God took away Ezekiel’s wife and asked him not to mourn over her. What we see as sorrows might be joy in the sight of God, I mean His ways and thoughts are not the same with ours, we shouldn’t forget that both good and bad happen at God’s command. (Lamentations 3:38).

Finally in all things let’s learn to say thank you father and It is well. God bless all of you in Jesus’ name,” Adeboye said.

The RCCG overseer further stated that peace is one of the blessings only God can give saying “There is a peace that passes human understanding. It is only God that can give that peace. I thank God that I have that peace.”