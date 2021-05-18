“Its a good news”- says Baba ijesha’s lawyer as he goes into details about his bail

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San

The lawyer for embattled actor Baba Ijesha, Adesina Ademola Ogunlana, has revealed how his client was released on bail by a Magistrate.

On Monday afternoon, the Nollywood star who had been detained by police for allegedly assaulting  comedienne Princess’s 14-year-old foster daughter was released on bail.
His lawyer said in a video that was posted online that

“Our client that has been in detention for more than 30 days has been granted bail at the facility of his detention. The magistrate that granted him bail is Chief Magistrate Toyin of the Lagos state Judiciary.

 

The Chief Magistrate in partnership with the Ministry of Justice in partnership with a private organization, Police Decongestion Scheme led by a former chairman of the NBA in Ikorodu, Bayo Akinlade, visited Panti and under the decongestion scheme, visited that facility and met Baba Ijesha.

Something was curious there. His name was not even entered as very much reliably leant. The Chief Magistrate being bold and experienced, demanded to see him and he was brought to see the team. He came towards them limping and as we have described before, he was emaciated and bail was granted to him summarily by the Chief Magistrate and this is very very commendable.”

According to the lawyer, the bail was issued primarily on health grounds,, and the Magistrate stated that the crime is bailable.

“The conditions of bail are that Baba Ijesha must have two sureties. One of the sureties must be a level 10 officer, a civil servant. The other one should be a blood relation of the thespian.

The bail is put as N500, 000 in large sum. It’s not security. It is just a bond that if he should run away, the sureties will pay that. We are very sure he will not run away. The verification is to be done by the OC Legal of the SCID Panti.” He added.

Further, Ogunlana characterized his client’s bail release as a “positive news” and a “victory for all.”

In his words;

“It is not a victory for Baba Ijesha alone. It is for everybody. Rights must be respected. Laws must be respected. The idea of mob lynching, the idea of lopsided action when it comes to rights and privileges of fellow citizens should be decried”.

