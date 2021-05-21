‘Its a mental health issue’ – Actor, Kunle Remi, Onyiii Alexx react to Naira Marley’s insensitive comment

Nollywood actors, Kunle Remi, Onyii Alexx have reacted to singer, Naira Marley’s insensitive statement of his plan to have s*x with a mother and her daughter.

According to Naira Marley, he hopes to have s*x with a mother and her daughter someday

Reacting to this, Kunle Remi said Naira Marley is suffering from a serious mental health issue.

In his words;

“How do you people think? I can never understand. How does one come up with thoughts like this? This is a serious mental health issue”

Alex on the other hand thinks Naira Marley is catching a cruise with a sensitive issue. Speaking further, the actress said the singer should learn to respect mothers and stop catching a shameful cruise.

In her words;

“No be everything them dey take catch cruise biko… In everything, you do always respect mothers!!! Unless your mama dey mould girls then fcking try your cruise with them… Biko no give us a shameful cruise… Shout out all my Naija babes.. we deserve better”