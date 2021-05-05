TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Motherhood is already making me a better person – DJ Cuppy…

I’m in the worst shape of my life – Will Smith says as he…

Fuji singer, Pasuma celebrates ex-lover, actress, Ronke Odusanya…

Davido’s First BabyMama, Sophia Momodu reacts after he confirmed…

BBNaija’s Lilo blows hot on people who curse each other…

Regina Daniels shares jaw-dropping screenshot of her call credit…

Beautiful moment Alexx Ekubo proposed to his girlfriend (Video)

‘My Heir Apparent’ – Davido eulogizes…

Davido empties a shoe store for his crew (Video)

It’s crazy how this generation has normalized prostitution – Stephanie Coker

Entertainment
By San

Popular media personality, Stephanie Coker has said it is crazy that the current generation has found a way to normalize prostitution.

In a post she shared on her Instastories, the mum of one wrote;

It’s actually crazy how this generation has in a sense normalized prostitution, I’m not on a moral high horse or anything but if we are being honest….

READ ALSO

‘Why you should not give people a second chance’ – Mercy…

Jesus is Coming Soon – Chidinma Ekile Makes First Speech…

Or is that the Destiny’ child ”Independent women” generation were scammed? I’m trying to be objective but”

In other news, Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has given a reason why people should not be given a second chance.

According to Mercy, giving people a second chance is like giving them an extra bullet to hurt you.

In her words;

Continue reading: ‘Why you should not give people a second chance’ – Mercy Aigbe

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Motherhood is already making me a better person – DJ Cuppy says as she…

I’m in the worst shape of my life – Will Smith says as he shows off his…

Fuji singer, Pasuma celebrates ex-lover, actress, Ronke Odusanya on her birthday

Davido’s First BabyMama, Sophia Momodu reacts after he confirmed Chioma’s son,…

BBNaija’s Lilo blows hot on people who curse each other over celebrities…

Regina Daniels shares jaw-dropping screenshot of her call credit and Data…

Beautiful moment Alexx Ekubo proposed to his girlfriend (Video)

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

It’s crazy how this generation has normalized prostitution – Stephanie Coker

“It is painful” Bill Gates’ Daughter, Jennifer reacts to parents’ divorce,…

‘Why you should not give people a second chance’ – Mercy Aigbe

Children will disgrace you – Toyin Abraham says as Ire runs to his dad as…

Woman gives birth to nonuplets, all babies doing well

Bill Gates took getaways with his ex-girlfriend after marriage to Melinda

‘Let Nigerians see real prophet and fake prophet’ – Pastor Goodheart challenges…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More