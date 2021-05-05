It’s crazy how this generation has normalized prostitution – Stephanie Coker

Popular media personality, Stephanie Coker has said it is crazy that the current generation has found a way to normalize prostitution.

In a post she shared on her Instastories, the mum of one wrote;

It’s actually crazy how this generation has in a sense normalized prostitution, I’m not on a moral high horse or anything but if we are being honest….

Or is that the Destiny’ child ”Independent women” generation were scammed? I’m trying to be objective but”

