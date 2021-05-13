TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Iyabo Ojo leaks her full chat with actor Yomi Fabiyi to show what their conversation was truly about

Social Media drama
By San

Iyabo Ojo, a Nollywood actress, has released the screenshots of her conversation with actor Yomi Fabiyi to show her fans that the part he posted, in which she apologized to him, doesn’t show the whole story.
Iyabo apologised for exposing him to cyberbullies in the chats that Yomi previously posted — the actor claimed that it is his evidence that she confessed to cyberbullying and that he threatened her.

In a new development, Yomi tells her about his “kind regard” for her and says he will be the last one to “come for your words or post,” according to the full chat shared by Iyabo.

He went on to say that he was offended that she had called him out in a video for his comments, which gave the impression that he was leaning towards Baba Ijesha’s side.

“When you see the video, knowing how much I value you, you should call me before attacking my stance,” Yomi told Iyabo and added that her post made people subject him to cyberbullying.

At this point, Iyabo apologized for the cyberbullying, but stated that she would continue to advocate for the victim.

Iyabo cautioned Yomi Fabiyi not to mess with her after revealing the entire conversation. She warned him that he couldn’t make peace with her on WhatsApp and then use her name to chase clout  online.

Read the entire conversation below:

 

 

