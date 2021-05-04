Jesus is Coming Soon – Chidinma Ekile Makes First Speech After Transitioning Into A Gospel Musician

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San

Nigerian secular singer cum gospel artist has given her first speech since she publicly declared giving her life to christ.

While speaking with reporters, she said:

“Our God is faithful, He never lies and He does whatever He says. So I’m here today, it’s been a long journey. I had an opportunity to spend time with Him, it’s a rare privilege to spend time with Him and He told me a lot of things and He said, He has been waiting for me. So, He is happy to receive me. God has been very intentional about me.

“He is very mindful of me. I’m not here because I want fame. I’ve had all of that and I think I’ve had enough of all of that. So, right now is the time to work for my father. He is the one who has called me, I did not bring myself here.

“As a matter of fact, I did not want to be here but I’m going into ministry in full force. So, most of you might not understand my ways because you don’t know where I’m coming from, and that is because a lot of time has been wasted. So, I need to catch up with time. I’m moving with time, there is no time.

“The enemy has been winning for too long. I’ve had my share of influence and all of that, but now I’m using all of that, everything the enemy thought he had given to me though was given to me by God, while he was lying that he gave them to me, now I’m using all of that to work for my father.

“So, when you see me doing some very extreme thing, just understand where I’m coming from, there is no time. There are too many people out there we have to bring back into the house. Jesus is coming soon, sooner than you expect. So we cannot allow them to miss out on that. Now is the time to do the work”.

Meanwhile, Chidinma has released her first gospel song titled, “Jehovah overdo”.

