Job Scam address: Lady recounts how a bus conversation saved a passenger who was going to Papa Ajao for a job interview

Social Media drama
By Olumide

A lady recently took to her Twitter handle to recount how a bus conversation saved a passenger who asked for directions and revealed she was going to Ajao Estate for an interview.

She said she was on a bus going to Oshodi on Wednesday, May 5, when a passenger was overheard asking the conductor how she can locate Ajao Estate.

Other passengers noticed she was holding a file and suspected she was going for a job interview in a location she doesn’t know.

In light of the tragic incident with Ini Umorem who was invited for an interview and killed, those in the bus took charge and went online to search the interview location.

She said they discovered it was a “scam address” and they all advised the young woman not to go to the venue.

Someone then gave her 2,000 Naira to buy breakfast and return home.

The Twitter user said she was touched by the actions of those on the bus.

Read her tweets below.

